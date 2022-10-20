Lester (Les) Clark

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Lester (Les) Clark, 80, succumbed to cancer on Oct. 15, 2022 at his home in Peoria, Arizona. Les is survived by his wife Diane Burlison Clark and daughter, Leslie Clark. A son, Kevin, preceded him four months ago. Graveside services will be held in Red Lodge at a later date. 

