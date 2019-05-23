LIBRARY BOARD VACANCY

The City of Red Lodge is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Red Lodge Carnegie Library Board. The Library Board meets monthly, currently the 1st Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM. A complete Trustee Job Description is available to view at the Library and at City Hall. The Library Board provides governance for the public library, establishes policy, sets goals, hires and evaluates the director, and establishes and monitors the annual budget. Appointments are made by the City Council at the recommendation of the Mayor. Trustees hold their office for 5 years and may serve no more than 2 full terms in succession. This term officially begins on July 1, 2019 and ends on June 30, 2024.

Any individual interested in serving should present a letter of interest to the Red Lodge Carnegie Library (mail to PO Box 1068, Red Lodge, MT 59068, e-mail to rlibrary@bresnan.net, or drop off at the library). Questions should be directed to Library Director Jodie Moore at 446-1905.

Letters must be received by 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 for appointment at the Tuesday, June 11 City Council meeting.