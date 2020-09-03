Lifestyle Balance Class

Beartooth Billings Clinic is offering “LifeStyle Balance,” a group program to assist in prevention of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. For more information, call Sandy Moe, RDN at (406) 446-0664. Registration is due Sept. 28.

Date: 
Thursday, September 3, 2020 - 1:00am to Monday, September 28, 2020 - 1:00am