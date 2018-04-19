An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
The Carbon County Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be held Friday April 20 at the Joliet Community Center. Social Hour, 6 p.m. Dinner, 7 p.m. Pink pistol auction and TENS unit. Representative Greg Gianforte to speak. Local candidates introduced. Contact: Ed, 606-2159.
Friday, April 20, 2018 - 5:00pm
Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00amSaturday April 21, there will be the annual Parks Clean-Up starting at 10 a.m. followed by the Earth Day Block Party at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library parking lot from 12 noon to 3 p.m. There will be free food and coupon books for Parks Clean-Up volunteers, as well as music, brews, and booths from 21 local organizations.
Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00amThe Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, April 23, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 10:00amThe Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 9:30amOpen 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
