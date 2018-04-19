Lincoln Reagan Dinner

The Carbon County Republican Lincoln Reagan Dinner will be held Friday April 20 at the Joliet Community Center. Social Hour, 6 p.m. Dinner, 7 p.m. Pink pistol auction and TENS unit. Representative Greg Gianforte to speak. Local candidates introduced. Contact: Ed, 606-2159.

Date: 
Friday, April 20, 2018 - 5:00pm

Upcoming Events

  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Earth Day
    Saturday April 21, there will be the annual Parks Clean-Up starting at 10 a.m. followed by the Earth Day Block Party at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library parking lot from 12 noon to 3 p.m. There will be free food and coupon books for Parks Clean-Up volunteers, as well as music, brews, and booths from 21 local organizations. 
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Monday, April 23, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 9:30am
    Bridger Food Bank
    Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
Click here to see more!