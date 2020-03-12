Live theater at Roosevelt

Come experience the thrilling debut of Red Lodge High School's first live-theater production in over a decade, "A Night of One Acts", at the Roosevelt Center on March 20 -21 at 7 p.m.

Dynamic student actors will captivate the audience with two one-act plays. The first play takes us back in time to a 1940's radio station where we watch a murder mystery unfold in the production of "The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play" by Joe Landry. The second play exposes the trials and tribulations of a driving test gone horribly wrong in "Drivers Test" written by Don Zolidis.

As always, the community of Red Lodge came together to make this event a reality. The Red Lodge Community Foundation contributed to the stage production and Kid's Corner awarded a $200 grant to the drama crew for original costumes and set construction. The school district supported the endeavor further by purchasing play scripts and production rights. Classes in the high school donated time and talent by designing posters in the marketing class and creating sets/props in the construction and art classes. Students representing every grade level will grace the stage for this performance. Seasoned speech and drama performers Kaleb Nell, Zoe Belinda, and Raiden Ovitt as well as newcomers Ryan Turnbull, Jade Peterson, Madeline Baker, Katelyn Riches, and Lilly Fouts all make their theatrical debut.

Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for students and available for purchase at the door each performance night. Please, do not hesitate to contact Kate Belinda with any questions at Red Lodge High School.