Lloyd Nicholls (Nicky) Cowger, age 93, passed away Sept. 12, 2022 at Riverstone Hospice House in Billings, Montana. Nicky was born May 6, 1929 in Billings, Montana, to Lloyd Arlington Cowger and Alma Nicholls Cowger. He joined older brother David on the family ranch west of Red Lodge. Nicky went on to devote his life to running and growing the ranch. He married Agnes Maude Allison on June 1, 1951 in Red Lodge. They started their family together and welcomed daughter Malinda Rose (Lindy) in 1952 and daughter Susan Marie (Susy) in 1955. They worked together for 64 years before Agnes passed away Aug. 14, 2015. In addition to working the ranch, Nicky found time to enjoy fly-fishing, hunting and skiing. He had many outdoor adventures with family and friends and loved to share stories of those treasured times. He also had many fun and exciting escapades with his beloved Labs - those were the best of times! Nicky had a knack for repairing broken machinery and that talent came in handy when neighbors needed his expertise. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. It’s no surprise that driving his favorite tractor and taking care of his cows was his definition of a perfect day. Nicky was honored to have many good neighbors and friends, who came to be like family. One of these special friends was Dan Hallock. Dan worked along side Nicky and Lindy for many, many years. They forged a deep and abiding friendship that brought much joy to their lives. Nicky is survived by daughters Lindy Cowger and Susy (Kerry) Kegel, nieces Pat Kilwine (Ian Meikle) and Marilyn Cowger and nephew Bill Beyl (Teresa). He is also survived by “adopted grandsons” Rusty Ellis, Scott Ellis and Gary Ellis and “adopted granddaughter” Bridgett Ellis Chartier and their children. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Frederick David (David), infant sister Melinda Ruth, wife Agnes and special brother-in-law James B. Allison. The family sends sincere thanks to the amazing caregivers at Riverstone Hospice House in Billings, as well as the nursing staff at Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. Gravesite tribute is Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., John Henry Cemetery, west of Red Lodge, Montana. Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge, Montana in charge of funeral arrangements.Please join the family afterwards to share memories of Nicky - 3 p.m. at Red Lodge Senior Center, 207 S. Villard Ave., Red Lodge, Montana. Refreshments will be served.