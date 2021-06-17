FOUND DOG - Black and white male short-haired border collie cross found on Cole Creek Road outside of Joliet. Please call Beartooth Humane Alliance (406) 446-3500 with owner information.

FOUND DOG - Black with white male short-haired Border Collie cross found on Highway 78 near Baldwin's Nursery outside of Red Lodge. Please call Beartooth Humane Alliance (406) 446-3500 with owner information.