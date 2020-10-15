lost cat

FOUND CAT:  Black and gray female tabby cat found at Two Willow Lane and Hwy 78. Please call BHA at (406) 446-3500 with owner information.

FOUND CAT:  White female cat with black spot on nose found south of Roberts on Hwy 212.  Please call BHA at (406) 446-3500 with owner information.

                     

