In Loving Memory Connie B. Long

On Nov. 12, 2022 Connie B. Long passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. At the time of her passing Connie was 86 years old. Connie was born on Dec.14, 1935 in Red Lodge, Montana to Virginia (Burns) and Sheriff Babcock.Connie attended school in Red Lodge until she married Robert “Bob” Long on May 18, 1952 and they celebrated 64 years together. She had a very close relationship with all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. Everyone loved her homemade goods, especially her cinnamon rolls! Connie loved the game of scrabble and was a very competitive player. She did not lose many games! She was a huge Star Trek fan and thoroughly enjoyed the Godfather trilogy. She loved to read and had a vast and eclectic collection of books. Connie was very active in her church and her faith in the Lord was unwavering. She volunteered her time by serving on the Northport School Board, the Over 40 club and the Northport Clinic Board for many years. She always participated in community fundraising events. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2016 and her parents. She is survived by her children; Cathy (Gary) Fisher, Julie (Joe) Murphy, Jeff (Pam) Long, Jo Daily and Molly (Brendan) Maslen,16 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Her brother Keith Babcock and family. Sister-in-laws; Shirley (Russell) Garland and family, Bev (Larry) James and family, Brother-in-law Sam Long and family and numerous cousins. There will be an Open House Celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Northport Bible Church Community Building. At a later date, in fulfillment of Connie’s wishes she will be laid to rest at Sunrise Cemetery in Carbon County Montana. Please visit Connie’s online memorial and sign her guestbook at danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel is entrusted in care.