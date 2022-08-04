It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Marianne Gail Binkley McClain, our loving and devoted mother, and dear friend, on Oct. 5, 2021. We invite family and friends to gather and celebrate the life and love of Marianne on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following location: 6 Palisades Campground Rd. Red Lodge, MT 59086. Please RSVP at 406-425-3651.