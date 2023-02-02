Gone to be with the angels, Marlene Frances (Green) Skinnell died in Seattle, Washington, Jan. 29, 2023. She came into this world with brilliant red hair in Billings, Montana, on June 18, 1947, born to Katharine Montana (Leatherman) and Emerson Pierce Green. She lived on Pryor Creek with her parents, brother and sister through 1st grade, then in Billings.Single-handed Marlene earned an RN degree and worked in Seattle hospitals before she retired. She lived quietly and sweetly, a friend and helper to all. Marlene was diagnosed 6 months ago with brain cancer. Survivors include her devoted husband Keith, children Tina Marie (Hust) McDunnah (Billings), her beloved granddaughter, Katharine Rose McDunnah, son, Timothy Hust (Karen and Brianna Collins) of Bridger, brother Ronnie Lee Green (Judy), Denver, sister Donna (Green) McKamy (R.W), Laurel, cousins, nieces and nephews.A memory gathering will be held in Billings in the summer. Memorials may be made to your organization of choice.