Maverick Store robbed at gun point

Friday, August 24, 2018

At 4:40 am this morning, a male entered the Maverick Country store at 2646 US Highway 310, Bridger MT. He pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. A bike that the suspect was seen riding when he arrived at the store was left in front of the business (see attached photo). Suspect was last seen running northbound along Hwy 310 from the store.

Suspect is described as a white male, 18-25 years of age, height 5'10", average build, brown eyes, He was wearing a black ski mask, black coat and black pants.  

At 4:30 am a passerby observed a light colored 2010-2015 Dodge Pickup with the tailgate down, parked along highway 310 just north of the Maverick Country Store. A person was seen walking south of the truck pushing a bicycle next to the highway. Anyone that may have been traveling by this location  and observed this pickup or subject in the Bridger area during this time is encouraged to contact the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 446-1234.

 

