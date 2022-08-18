Maxine Elenora (Schumm) Teesdale loved to travel when she could save a few dollars to do so! But on the night of Aug. 9, 2022, she took her most magnificent journey and it didn’t cost her a dime! She left this world surrounded by family and friends with the endless gentle stoke of a hand across her forehead and a soft loving hand that held her own. She truly loved her family and her family truly loved her. She is at peace now and the family and friends are also at peace knowing she finally has been rewarded. Maxine was born Sept. 7, 1927, in an area known as Five Mile just east of Edgar, Montana, and closely bordering the Crow Indian Reservation. Her meager beginnings started in an old shack (she called it) with a dirt floor. Both of her parents, William G. Schumm and Willie Mae (Colyer) Schumm were homesteaders that arrived in the Edgar area and what is known as Two Bear ridge, east of Fromberg in the early part of the 1900’s.Maxine was the second born of six sisters. She graduated from Edgar High School in 1945 and shortly thereafter married Robert Teesdale of Bridger in 1947. They were married for 43 years before Robert passed away in 1991. Together they had five children.Maxine loved bowling, traveling, camping, fishing, and taking photos at family gatherings. Most of all she loved hanging out with her children and grandkids. She was a great cook and loved gardening and canning what she raised. She was a very hard worker. Always pulled her own weight and then some. She was a stay-at-home Mom and believed strongly in that concept. Maxine is survived by four of her children. Roger, Kevin and Cheryl (Les) Schwend all of Bridger and Roberta (Stan) Nevin of Big Timber, Montana. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eighteen greatgrandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her daughter Laura (Susie) Richardson and her grandchildren Raquel, Ralane, Robbyn, Serina and Brad. Graveside services were held Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Bridger cemetery.