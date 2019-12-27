Maxine Laverne (Vandersloot) Dell, 79, passed away Dec. 20, 2019. Maxine was born May 22, 1940, in Hardin to Mary and John Vandersloot.

Her childhood days were spent farming in multiple locations including Wyola, Red Lodge, Columbus, and Absarokee.

On June 7, 1958, Maxine married Donald Dell. Together they had three sons; Don, Bill, and Doug. While raising her children she worked at the McKay Ranch and Diamond T Bar Ranch. Maxine drove bus for Bridger and Ryegate schools for 38 years. Between routes she sewed upholstery. Maxine was an incredible cook; she made beautiful Afghans and grew gorgeous flowers. Her treasured grandkids were the highlight of her life.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Pearl Schummer and brother-in-law Paul Schummer. She is survived by her husband Donald and by her sons: Don (Kenna) Dell of Bridger, Bill (Diane) Dell of Laurel, and Doug (Lynne) Dell of Billings. She is survived by her grandkids Shanteal (Kelly) Boeckel, Erika (Sid), Josh, Michael Dell, Lisa (William) Stradtman, Brandon (Heather) Dell, and Nicole (Tyler) Schweigert and by five great- grandkids; her sister Betty Kuehn, her sister-in-law Barbara Yelich and brother-in-law Jerry (Loretta) Dell and multiple nieces and nephews.

Visitation were held from 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; the vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Rite of Committal follows at the Bridger Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice or Sacred Heart Church. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.