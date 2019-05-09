Breaking News

Memorial Day Services 2019

*American Legion Carbon County Post 17 Memorial Day schedule, May 27

7 a.m. Breakfast at Red Lodge Café

8:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Belfry Cemetery

9:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Bearcreek Cemetery

10:30 a.m. Parade through Red Lodge. 

10:15 a.m. Meet at the corner of 14th and Broadway.

Following parade there will be a lunch 

at the Red Lodge Elk’s Lodge

11 a.m. Memorial Service at Red Lodge Cemetery

1:30 p.m. Parade in Roberts followed by Memorial Service at Roberts Cemetery.

For further information contact Kenneth Beggs, Commander Carbon County Post 17 at kenbeggs42@yahoo.com

 

*The Clarks Fork American Legion Post 71 and the Joliet VFW Post 5748 will be doing Memorial Day services Monday, May 27. Rev. Robert Reed of the Joliet Baptist  Church will be the Speaker of the day.  

The schedule for the day will be:

9 a.m. Services at the Gebo Cemetery.

9:30 a.m. March through Fromberg Main St.

10 a.m.   Services at Rockvale Cemetery

11 a.m. Services at Joliet Cemetery

11:30 a.m. March through Joliet Main St.

A potluck lunch will be held at the  Joliet Community Center following the services.  Everyone is welcome to come.

Any veterans who would like to help who haven’t been contacted can show up at the Gebo Cemetery at 8:45 a.m. Memorial Day or call Rich Pierce at 962-3320 or Jody Stene 962-3779.

 

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 7:00am

