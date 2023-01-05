In Memoriam

Benjamin Adam Fraser BuschJames TandySandy S. (Kitts) BrookLeslie I. Kercher “Les”Eileen May LuomaDorothy Louise (Vincent) LoughneyMarvin James DukartDick ForehandMike GerondaleSally Jo HildermanGeorge R. Moore PainterPaulette K. ViigEllen “Frances” Moore DonohoeArgyle Wayne MydlandLinda BarkerGeorge Richard FishbaughDonald Dean Kroll (Diz)Marvin James DukartDonald JohnsonHelen Louise JohnsonCarlada Labuda Lawrence Edward SmithLynn TruxilloHelen Louise JohnsonTerrie Lee LawsonC R “Smokey” OwenPaul J. “Jim” RoatAnn Woodrow KaneRalph GliddenCatherine A. MartellKitty Izora Jones MundtGaynell Phyllis RussellLinda Lou ShawVirgil J. Sheppard Jr.Rick EwingBetty PetekEstelle TafoyaRick EwingCarrie Lynn McDowellRonald C. YoungJohn Timmothy AhlesMarla Olson MurrayArlene Martin HullLouis MarchelloLeRoy James “Lee” LuomaJanice V. SteinmaselRonald Eric GammillPatrick Michael GannonShirlee Frances MorrisRobert T. WeatherfordRonald Eric GammillChristie Sue NorthcuttMildred Rom KlemRandall O. BratenDixie Jane Koch-O’ConnorCarl Lambert OlsenNat Eugene ErckenbrackJames Larry LochridgeArgyle W. MydlandMacy Shay (Ropp) BennettKevin Michael ConwellZachariah (Zach) James HarryRobert E. “Bob” RantaCarolyn Heiser SmithLinda ShawBetty Anne AnsorgeArgyle W. MydlandJudy StrawDorothy Hope Armstrong ForemanCarolyn SmithGordon Dale BrokawKatrina Louise HootsJanice P. HoweEarl James LaRoqueLeonard LorashKirt R “Patch” McCulleyCharles William (Bill) Rivers Charles Christian “Chris” DapplesDeeGee HarshaRenae Delores KercherMarianne Gail Binkley McClainRuth Marie GiovettiLoren Paul EntzShirley Ann Selma HyemMargaret Ellen LarsonScott Charles PettersonMaxine Elenora (Schumm) TeesdaleJudy Curley (Boggio)Cheryl Kathleen WhiteFranklin Sumner WillisArnold Dean SvensrudViola J. BratenEdward W. ChristmanDonna Gale KaporEdwin T. KlessensThomas Edward RiegerEdward W. ChristmanJohn OvertonGrazia GiacomelliKirt “Patch” R. McCulleyGloria Ann Olson Farris-CouttsOlive “Bernice” Crumbaker ChristiansenClay Matthew WitcherJames Robert FisherMyrna HuntLester (Les) ClarkLeslie Willis RoarkJudy EwingPatrick “Pat” SommerfeldMitzi VorachekKenneth Eugene HallJim LeemingWilliam Marcel CenisBarry H. KolbertAnn ShesneConnie B. LongWilliam Marcel CenisMildred Ruth Kirch McKittrickGerald “Jesse” RehardAlbert Martin BoeckelDonna HjelvikLaVerne (Vern) Doyle HunterJohn Noel LightburnLinda Dianne NormanMichael Scott BastianAngel Marie KrankRoy James RostronRobert Francis VincentBarbara BelusJohn Hamilton HayRobert Eugene Little “Bob”Phillip Albert Miller “Al”Bruce Stephens Haughey