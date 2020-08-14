MHSA ruling on masks and canceling games

MHSA leave it to schools to cancel non-conference games, gives ruling on masks

The Montana High School Association Executive Board conducted a meeting on Aug. 13 and the following actions were taken:

The Board approved allowing each classification/district/division to cancel non-conference games this season, if they so choose. The Board approved the following addition to the MHSA face coverings policy: Cloth facial coverings are required for all players, coaches and officials. Face Coverings do not have to be worn during play, but substitutes must wear masks when not competing or per specific MHSA sport requirements. Face Coverings must be worn by players/coaches by rule, no matter the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county. The Board approved the following for the MOA: When necessary, because of a shortage of officials, 2 soccer officials can be used instead of 3 for varsity regular season contests.

When necessary, because of a shortage of officials, 4 football officials can be used instead of 5 for varsity regular season contests. The Board approved a request from Class A to adjust football playoffs from 12 to 8 teams and adjust playoff dates.

The Board approved the following: Any MHSA activity participant who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 cannot return to play until he/she is evaluated by a licensed health care professional, and has written clearance to return to play by both the county health department and a licensed health care professional.