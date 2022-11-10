Mildred (Mitzi) Marilyn Vorachek was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, mentor and friend. Mitzi was born on May 5, 1944, in Havre, Montana, to Josephine and Vernon Fredlund. The oldest of three, she had a younger sister and brother. She grew up in Lewistown and Chinook, Montana, and graduated high school in Williston, North Dakota. Mitzi attended the University of North Dakota and pledged Gamma Phi Beta. When her father relocated for work to Tyler, Texas, she transferred to University of Texas at Austin, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts. Texas brought more than just the heat and a degree. In 1965, she met Jim Vorachek on a blind date her roommate had arranged because both were from North Dakota. The date was a resounding success, and they were married in 1966. For the next 56 years, they loved and supported one another, raising their two daughters in Pennsylvania and Texas. Mitzi earned her Master of Arts in English from North Dakota State University and taught English and American Studies at community colleges and high schools in North Dakota, Texas, and around Philadelphia. Her students ranged from those who could not read to the ‘gifted and talented’ and she helped them all develop a love of literature. Such was her caring nature that one of her high school students asked to move in with her. Her positive impact as a high school teacher was long lasting, with many of her students keeping in touch for decades. Mitzi was a passionate advocate and organizer. For more than 25 years her work centered on women’s rights, access to healthcare, and domestic violence prevention and intervention. In 1978, she took her young daughters to Washington D.C. to join the 100,000-person march for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. Later in her career, she served as Vice President of Community Education for the Houston Area Women’s Center for eight years and as Interim CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana in 2013. Seeing a need, in 1999 Mitzi founded the not-for-profit Domestic and Sexual Violence Services (DSVS) in Red Lodge, Montana. During her 14 years at DSVS she served in several roles, including as Executive Director. She developed curriculum and training programs for law enforcement, schools, and medical communities, and trained countless domestic-violence advocates across Montana. Mitzi was recognized as Volunteer of the Year (Billings YWCA-Gateway, 1999), Woman of the Year (Billings Zonta Club, 2005), Citizen of the Year (Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce, 2007), Jeanette Rankin Leadership Award (Senator Max Baucus, 2013), and Outstanding Victim Advocate Award (Montana Department of Justice, 2016). In 1998 she and Jim retired to Red Lodge to be near their family. A voracious reader of literature and history, she loved to talk about books with her various book groups, friends, daughters, and son-in-law. She delighted in her grandchildren and enjoyed reading to them and watching them play ice hockey. She treasured her sunrise conversations on her front porch with Jack, watching Beethoven with Parker, and her sometimes daily video calls with Cade. She celebrated life, savored the majestic beauty of Montana, and delighted in her friends and family’s successes no matter how big or small. She played classical music on Sunday mornings, danced to zydeco to remember her mother Josephine, and listened to The Beatles; Eagles; Lyle Lovett; Willie, Waylon and the boys; and Ray LaMontagne on repeat. She loved to gather people for the holidays, and there was always room for one more at her table. Mitzi’s journey with cancer started 20 years ago with a stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis. The disease would return three more times. She had been cancer-free for eight years until this past September, when she was diagnosed with sarcomatoid mesothelioma. She remained in charge, with her signature wit intact, until the end. She died at M.D. Anderson hospital in Houston, Texas on October 25, 2022, with her husband and daughters at her side. Mitzi was preceded in death by her father Vernon Fredlund, her mother Josphine Chesarek Fredlund, sister Edwina Fredlund Traverso, and brother John Fredlund. She is survived by her husband Jim Vorachek, her daughters Laura Vorachek and Joanna Vorachek Austin (Pete), and her grandchildren Jack, Parker, and Cade. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Montana Wildflower Lodge, 7461 US HWY 22, Red Lodge. Burial in the Bearcreek Cemetery will follow this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Red Lodge. https://dsvsmontana.org/donate/