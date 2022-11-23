Mildred Ruth Kirch McKittrick passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah at the age of 94. She was born May 13, 1928, in Columbus, Montana, to Alice Schweneker Kirch and James Frederick Kirch. Mildred grew up on the Kirch Ranch between Nye and Dean, Montana. She was a true “ranch girl.” She loved the ranch and continued to help into her later years during the branding and shipping. She enjoyed cooking and feeding the crew and working in the corrals. She married Gwen Daniel McKittrick Sept. 25, 1948. They raised 3 boys – Trent, Dan and Chad. Red Lodge ultimately became home to the boys when they settled there in 1963 and Gwen worked for the Forest Service. Mildred had such great friends in Red Lodge. She was a member of PEO Chapter R. She enjoyed her bridge club and riding horses in parades and on the Chief Joseph trail rides. Mildred joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1992. She and Gwen were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1993. Gwen passed away that same year. They have been separated nearly 30 years and we know their reunion is joyous! Mildred loved to oil paint, sew, and to dance with Gwen. She liked jewelry – especially her turquoise. Her granddaughters will always remember her pretty, painted fingernails. Several of the granddaughters are proud to have inherited Mildred’s long fingers and beautiful nails. Mildred was a great cook – her meals were simple and delicious. Some of our family favorites are her fried chicken (no one cooked fried chicken like Grandma), her pies, the chocolate cake with penuche frosting, and the sour-dough pancakes (Gwen cooked the pancakes). We could all count on being served that anytime we came for a visit. She was easy to have in your home – she required no “fussing” over her, and it was her nature to help. In the last few years as her memory slipped, her beloved granddaughter, Wynn, made a place for her with their family and lovingly cared for her until we moved Mildred to a memory care facility in Cedar City, Utah where her son, Dan, lives. She was so grateful for all the care she had received. She said many times that she never wanted to be a bother. Mom, Grandma – you were never a bother. You were loved and it was a pleasure to serve you. She is preceded in death by her husband Gwen, son Trent, grandson Chase McKittrick, her parents, 3 brothers - James, Norman, and Gerald as well as 3 sisters - Maysel, Margaret, and Mary Jane. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dan (Lynette) and Chad, daughter-in-law, Donna, a sister, Marilyn, 7 grandchildren – Tana, Breanne, Wynn, Cassie, Jake, Lyndi, Jordan and 25 great grandchildren. The family is planning a Memorial Service and “Celebration of Life” this summer, July 1, 2023. The internment will be at the Nye cemetery.