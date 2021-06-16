Montana Red Cross opens evacuation shelter in Red Lodge for those displaced by wildfire

The Montana Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter for those displaced by a wildfire burning south of Red Lodge in Carbon County.

The Red Cross shelter is located at the Red Lodge Civic Center, 215 14th St. W., and will provide a safe place to stay, meals, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. No reservations are required.

Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

For up-to-date information and alerts about emergencies in your area, download the Red Cross emergency app from your app store. It’s free and available to both iPhone and Android users.

Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared should wildfire occur in your area. Follow the steps below to keep your family safe.

Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html

Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.

Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.

Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.

Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.

Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.

If an evacuation is imminent:

Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.

Turn on exterior lights.

Remove flammable items from decks and porches.

Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.

Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.

Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.

Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.

HOW TO DONATE

You can help people affected by disasters like wildfires, as well as countless other crises at home and around the world, by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for and provide shelter, food, and other emergency assistance in response to disasters. Go to montanaredcross.org or call 1-800-272-6668 Contributions may also be sent to American Red Cross of Montana, 1300 28th St. S., Great Falls, MT 59405

VOLUNTEER. Train as a Red Cross volunteer to be ready to help during a major disaster right here in Montana. Go to redcross.org/montana and click on “Volunteer” to start your application.