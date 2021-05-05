Mortensen statue to be unveiled
The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will be unveiling the newly commissioned bronze statue of 7-time World Champion Dan Mortensen. This bronze is created by renowned Western artist Bob Burkhart of Bozeman and depicts Mortensen in a classic rodeo pose on his horse Miss Congeniality, 2-time World Champion Saddle Bronc, owned by Hank Franwn of Sidney, Montana.
The unveiling will be May 14 at 4 p.m. at the Wall of Fame at the Metra Arena, Billings. Hors d’oeuvre and beverages will be served.
Following the unveiling, the bronze statue will be offered for sale in various venues. All proceeds will help fund the rodeo scholarship program sponsored by the Montanan Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.
The organization is the largest provider of scholarships to High School rodeo athletes in the nation. In 2021 scholarship 200 students received scholarships totaling $600,000.
