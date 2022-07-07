No RL Life Guards “Walked Off”-Still Plan to be on the job!

By Eleanor Guerrero, CCN Senior ReporterDespite rumors to the contrary, lifeguards for the pool planned for Red Lodge have not walked off. Such fears in a small town eagerly awaiting its community pool need to be quickly met with facts. Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell said, “We have been trying to coordinate training so they can receive lifeguard certification. There were some scheduling conflicts, and then when the flood happened it had to be canceled due to flood related road closures. Nobody “walked off” as far as I know! If anyone would like to know any information about the pool they can contact City Hall.”