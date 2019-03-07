NOTICE OF EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING

Thursday, March 7, 2019

MAYOR LARSON HAS CALLED FOR AN EMERGENCY COUNCIL MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF RESOLUTION #3511, REGARDING FROZEN WATER SERVICE LINES IN RED LODGE. FRIDAY, MARCH 8 at 1 P.M. CITY HALL

  • Friday, March 8, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, March 11, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 9:30am
    Bridger Food Bank
    Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
