November is Elks Veterans Remembrance Month

An estimated twenty-two million veterans live in our communities across the United States. There are approximately 2,200 Veterans in Carbon County. This November and every month of the year, Elks will serve thousands of Veterans across the country. Elks volunteer at more than 330 VA Medical Centers, State Veterans Homes, clinics, transitional shelters and Veterans facilities where they plan activities, buy needed supplies, host meals and offer friendship. Elks help Veterans rehabilitate and thrive by supporting adaptive sports events, and providing therapy kits and wheelchair gloves to recovering Veterans.

Elks have pledged to help end Veteran homelessness by pledging $4 million dollars to assist Veterans experiencing homelessness. We’ve since helped thousands of Veterans exit or prevent homelessness. Our Elks Lodges are focal points for supporting local military members and Veterans and meeting their needs. Last year alone, the total value of Elks’ contributions to our nation’s Veterans was nearly $47 million, and our members served more than 677,000 Veterans.

Closer to home, the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 has a dynamic Veterans program. Complimentary dinners are served 10 months out of the year to Veterans and their families. Through the Freedom Grant, and in collaboration with the Carbon Stillwater Counties Yellow Ribbon Community, assistance is provided to Veterans in need, such as rent to prevent homelessness; payment of utilities to prevent shutoff or to restore service; transportation, gas cards, vehicle repair; food gift cards; payment for prescriptions; providing seasonal clothing; and more. The Lodge hosts the Mobile Veterans Center once a month. There is an outreach to Veterans who reside in assisted living facilities or are shut-ins.

Please note that the Annual Veterans Day Dinner will be served on Sunday, Nov.11 at 1 p.m. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend. Please call 446-1812 for reservations.

Everyone in the community is invited to show their appreciation to Veterans by having a green light bulb burning on their porch.

Submitted by Warene Wall, Chair, National Veterans Service Commission, Beartooth Lodge #534, Chair, MT State Elks NVSC