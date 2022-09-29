Olive “Bernice” Crumbaker Christiansen
Thursday, September 29, 2022
A “Finnish Heart” was silenced on Sept. 24, 2022, following a brief illness. Bernice was born on the Puhto farm in Fox, Montana, in her grandparents’ home on Oct. 6, 1927, to proud parents Howard and Vienna Crumbaker.Private family services are planned for a later date in Red Lodge, Montana. The family requests tributes in honor of Bernice be made to First United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Category:
Upcoming Events
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide