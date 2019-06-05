Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
One Vehicle accident
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
One vehicle accident just north of Red Lodge, Wednesday, June 5 at approximately 3:30 p.m. No one is significantly injured said Tom Kuntz, Red Lodge Fire Chief. The vehicle hit and split a telephone pole and emergency crews had to wait for Northwestern Energy to shut down the power line before they could assist the driver. Short traffic delays are expected while this situation is cleared up.
Upcoming Events
-
Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 7:00pm
-
Thursday, June 6, 2019 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Friday, June 7, 2019 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
