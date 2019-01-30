Open House: Hero's STEAM Engine

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Hero's STEAM Engine (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) Open House Feb. 7 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Roosevelt Center, 519 S. Broadway Ave. 

Red Lodge's New STEAM Center for everyone.

Sign up for courses, drawings for a free membership, demonstrations.

Available courses for Artificial Intelligence Voice and Vision, 3-D Printing, Botany, Programming and Development, Robotics, Arduino Kits, Raspberry Pi, Astronomy, Garage Band, Scanning, Laser Cutting, Virtual Sculpting, 3-D Modeling and CAD, Desktop Machine Shop. 

 

