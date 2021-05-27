Pancake Breakfast

Shane Ridge Rustlers 4th Annual Veterans Pancake Breakfast will be held June 12 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Joliet Community Center. All Veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary breakfast of pancakes, eggs, hash browns, bacon, coffee, and orange juice.

