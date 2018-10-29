Paul McKay Memorial Service
Paul McKay, son, brother, grandson and friend, was taken from us on October 25, 2018. He was born August 17, 2002.
He was actively involved in the Joliet music department being in jazz band, pep band, concert band and Tri-County Honor Band; football, FFA, and the Fromberg Go-Getters 4-H Club.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, helping neighbors and anything outside. Last summer he worked for a local farmer where he took pride in his job, working hard. Paul had the ability to make friends wherever he went, young or old.
He is survived by his parents Mike and Karen, sister Dymond, Grandpa Dennis, 2 great-grandmothers and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial service was held at Joliet High School, Tuesday October 30th at 1:30 with reception following at the Joliet Community Center.
