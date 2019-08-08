Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Paving Taking Place in Red Lodge
Thursday, August 8, 2019
Red Lodge City Public Works will be milling and paving White Ave from on the hill down to 19th Street beginning next Wednesday. The road will be closed during this time, so please plan an alternate route.
Upcoming Events
Friday, August 9, 2019 - 7:00pm
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
