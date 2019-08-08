Paving Taking Place in Red Lodge

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Red Lodge City Public Works will be milling and paving White Ave from on the hill down to 19th Street beginning next Wednesday. The road will be closed during this time, so please plan an alternate route.

Category:

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, August 9, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, August 12, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, August 16, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
