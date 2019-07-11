Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 7:00pm
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 9:00amThe Carbon County Arts Guild 46th Art in the Beartooths event will be July 13 at Lions Park, Red Lodge. This annual fundraiser features artists, from across the country, taking part in live and silent auctions. This year’s signature artists are Marcia Selsor, Sonja Caywood, and Terry Cooke Hall. The daytime event is from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. and the evening event is from 4 p.m. onwards. For more information call (406) 446-1370.
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 6:30pmThe Montana Metal Rockfest will feature Zen, Kicking Karma, and Mr. Big with Trixter, July 18-20 at Boyd’s Garage on 7th Street, Red Lodge. The gigs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night. There is no cover charge. Vendors will be on site. For tickets and information call (406) 446-1519.
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
