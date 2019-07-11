pets

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

  • Friday, July 12, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 9:00am
    Art in the Beartooths
    The Carbon County Arts Guild 46th Art in the Beartooths event will be July 13 at Lions Park, Red Lodge. This annual fundraiser features artists, from across the country, taking part in live and silent auctions. This year’s signature artists are Marcia Selsor, Sonja Caywood, and Terry Cooke Hall. The daytime event is from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. and the evening event is from 4 p.m. onwards. For more information call (406) 446-1370.
  • Monday, July 15, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 6:30pm
    Montana Metal Rockfest tunes up
    The Montana Metal Rockfest will feature Zen, Kicking Karma, and Mr. Big with Trixter, July 18-20 at Boyd’s Garage on 7th Street, Red Lodge. The gigs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night.  There is no cover charge. Vendors will be on site. For tickets and information call (406) 446-1519. 
  • Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
