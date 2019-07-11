The Carbon County Arts Guild 46th Art in the Beartooths event will be July 13 at Lions Park, Red Lodge. This annual fundraiser features artists, from across the country, taking part in live and silent auctions. This year’s signature artists are Marcia Selsor, Sonja Caywood, and Terry Cooke Hall. The daytime event is from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. and the evening event is from 4 p.m. onwards. For more information call (406) 446-1370.