Phyllis Cortner

Our beautiful “Mom” and “Grannie” left us on Sept. 30, 2019.

Phyllis was born the fifth of nine children on Sept. 25, 1926, to Orville and Sarah Burris at the family home near Boyd, Montana.

Upon graduation from Joliet High School in 1944, she worked for 17 years at the Busy Bee and Red Lodge Café.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Phyllis was predeceased by her first husband David Planichek in 1961, second husband Calvin Cortner in 1980 and special friend Vince Mus in 2010.

Mom is survived by Ron- da Planichek Simkins (Tom), Joe Planichek (Tracy), JoAnn Cortner Graham (Dean), Rex Cortner, and Shane Cortner (Judith).

Grannie is survived by 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is survived by sisters Alice Zumbrun, Rita Burris, sisters-in-law Mae Burris and Maxine Cortner Krum, plus many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers David, Herb, and Joe; sisters Mary Cline, Ruby Hyvonen and Rose Langevin.

Faith and family were most important to her throughout her lifetime. Phyllis loved to host the holidays and family gatherings and will be fondly remembered for her sour cream cinnamon twists. She was a hard-working rancher’s wife and enjoyed gardening and needlework. She was involved in the Eagles Auxiliary Lodge, Willow Creek Neighbors Club, All Nations

Garden Club, Red Lodge Festival of Nations, and Red Lodge Community Church.

Her humble, soft and giving spirit will be with us always!

If you should desire, a memorial gift in Phyllis’s name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 911 W. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204, (509) 455-7844, www.shrinershospitalsfor- children.org/spokane.

A memorial service to celebrate Phyllis’s life will be held on a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares. com.