Pool project washes up on City shores

By Alastair Baker

News Editor

The Red Lodge School Board has turned down the option to join with the City to build a new swimming pool for the town because the operational and maintenance costs are too prohibitive.

“From a bonding capacity it was feasible but from operational and maintenance, just the numbers coming back were way outside what we were comfortable with. Anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000. The board felt it was overextending ourselves,” said John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge Schools Superintendent. “And for us to pursue a bond for an outside pool doesn’t make sense as we are in school from the end of August to late May-early June, and the pool is open June through August.”

However, the school is still willing to help the City by taking a more educational route, using it to teach children to swim as well as fulfilling a pathway course or adult program to supply the pool with lifeguards.

“If we can fill the void of workplace shortages through that…the pool has been struggling for years getting lifeguards," said Fitzgerald.

He feels if students can be trained through an adult program and career pathways this would solve the problem.

“We want to see what we can do to help, from lifeguards to potentially down the road helping out with operations and maintenance if the pool can be extended into September and we can use that as part of our curriculum,” said Fitzgerald.

The City has instructed Brent Moore, regional vice-president for Interstate Engineering, to carry on with the preliminary report and to present it to the council.

“The school is very supportive of us continuing on,” said Mayor Bill Larson.

“I know Friends of the Pool are holding some fundraisers and I told them to keep fundraising because there are other features that could be incorporated into the new pool,” said Larson.

The plan is to completely replace the old pool and its underlying infrastructure and remodel the attached building. Just the reconstruction is estimated at $1 million with approximately $130,000 for annual payments along with operation and maintenance costs. This wouldn’t include any special features such as a splash deck and slide.

Funding ideas are being explored with the Resort Tax being the favored option to date.