Pre Easter Bake Sale

The Fromberg Improvement Committee Presents Pre-Easter bake sale, March 31, from 9 a.m. till gone. Downtown in front of Leather Legends. Delectable Cakes. Delectable Pies. Gooey Carmel Rolls. Yummy Raspberry Rolls. Your purchases allow the Committee to maintain Fromberg's Lovely Downtown flowers. The Group is also working toward New Fencing and a Spring Clean-up for Gebo Cemetery, one mile North of Fromberg). The goal is to have Gebo Cemetery all spiffed up for Memorial Day in Honor of our Veterans.

 

Date: 
Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 9:00am

