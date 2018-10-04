PUBLIC
Fromberg School District #6 - Fromberg, Montana School Surplus Sale Saturday, October 13, 2018 Silent Auction - 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Back of Gym Parking Lot and Old Bus Barn Pickup Auction Items - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items for sale: • 1992 Bus Chassis with 2012 Cummins Bus Motor 9500 under 16,000 miles • 1999 Ford 14 Passenger Van • Miscellaneous Items Call 406-668-7315 for more information or email jjones@fromberg.k12.mt.us Bids accepted via email, also
