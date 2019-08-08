Public Hearing

City of Red Lodge - PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Red Lodge Planning Board and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following project proposed in the Red Lodge C-4 (Central Business District). The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 P.M., in the City Council Chambers, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. 

1. Cennox Project and Security Solutions (an agent for Wells Fargo) is proposing to construct a “drive-through facility” at 119 Broadway Avenue North (Hardwood Barbeque). The subject property is zoned C- 4 (Central Business District). As provided by the 2016 Red Lodge Zoning Regulations, the proposal will require a Conditional Use Permits for drive-through facilities.

The subject property may be described as Red Lodge Original Townsite, S27, T07 S, R20 E, RLOP LTS 1-4 BLK 38 Carbon County, Montana. The property is 11,000 square feet in size. 

A copy of the applications and related materials for the Conditional Use Permit request is available for public review at Red Lodge City Hall during regular business hours. Questions may be directed to the Planning Office at 446-1606 Ext. 117 or jcaniglia@cityofredlodge.com. Public comment is encouraged.

 

