Public not

City of Red Lodge

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Red Lodge Planning Board and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following project proposed in the Red Lodge R-3 Residential Zoning District located within the Planned Unit Development of The Spires (PUD-S). The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 P.M., in the City Council Chambers, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

1. Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is proposing to construct a six-unit residential development on the southernmost lot on the west side of Bluebell Avenue (between Bluebell Avenue and Elderberry Avenue), with the street address of 2903 Bluebell Avenue. The subject property is a portion of the R-3 (Medium Density Urban Residential Zoning District). As provided by the 2016 Red Lodge Zoning Regulations, the proposal will require Design Review and Conditional Use Permits for the construction of Multi-family >2 units.

The subject property may be described as Lots 9-16, Block 5, Red Lodge Certificate of Survey 921 Amended First Filing, Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 20 East, P.M.M. Carbon County, Montana. The property is 37,169 square feet in size.

A copy of the applications and related materials for the Conditional Use Permit and Design Review requests are available for public review at Red Lodge City Hall during regular business hours. Questions may be directed to the Planning Office at 446-1606 Ext. 117 or jcaniglia@cityofredlodge.com. Public comment is encouraged.