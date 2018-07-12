PUblic NOtice

CITY OF RED LODGE - PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE - The Red Lodge Planning Board and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following project proposed in the Red Lodge C-4 Central Business Zoning District. The hearing is scheduled for 5:30 P.M., in the City Council Chambers, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. 1. Slice N Spice LLC, is proposing to demolish a home and construct on a new home at RED LODGE HYMER ADDN, S34, T07 S, R20 E, RL HYMER ADDN LTS 4-6 BLK 38 (one lot west of Café Regis). The subject property is a portion of the C-4 (Central Business Zoning District). As provided by the 2016 Red Lodge Zoning Regulations, the proposal will require Design Review, a requirement for all new buildings within the C-4 zoning district. The property is 9,100 square feet in size. A copy of the applications and related materials for the Design Review request are available for public review at Red Lodge City Hall during regular business hours. Questions may be directed to the Planning Office at 446-1606 Ext. 117 or jcaniglia@cityofredlodge.com. Public comment is encouraged.