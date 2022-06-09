Randall O. Braten

Randall passed away at the Tender Nest Assisted Living Facility in Billings after being on hospice for 2 1/2 months.He was born at Paint Creek, Wyoming, to the parents of Arthur Ray Braten and Helen Regina (Bough) Braten. Randall was the seventh of nine children, (two sisters and six brothers).He married Viola Josephine Williams in Red Lodge, Montana, July 23, 1945. From this union, they had four children, three sons, and one daughter.Randall is survived by his wife, two sons: Gene Braten of Powell, Wyoming, and Russell Braten of Pry- or, Montana, and a daughter, Jane Young (Ron) of Columbus, Montana, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 11 great, great-grandchildren.Randall was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings, his son Jimmie Joe, a great-grandson, Kerrick John, two daughters-in-law, Beverly (wife of Jimmie)) and Judy (wife of Gene.)A gathering to remember Randall will be held July23at2p.m.atthe Braten Homestead in Rus- sell Creek. Please join the family and share your memories. A luncheon will be served.