Red Lodge Business Hours
Red Lodge Business House
AS OF 11:45 AM, March 18, 2020
Antique Mall/Gun Room open 10am-6pm
Bob N Kelli’s Café breakfast & lunch 8am – 2pm Thurs – Sun
Bogarts open for takeout & delivery 11am-8pm
Café Regis is closed till April 2nd
Candy Emporium open 9am-7pm
Carbon County Coal Wine & Spirits M-Th 10am-6:30pm; Fri-Sat 10am-7pm; Closed Sun
Carbon County Steakhouse closed until further notice
Cattail Bakery open reg hours & will do curbside and home delivery
CC Legends is closed today; but open otherwise (10 person limit in store)
CHS ZipTrip 6am-10pm; Hot Stuff take-n-go 6am-5pm 7 days a week!
Circle 17 – Open
City Brew open daily 7am-5pm
Coffee Roasters Mon-Sat 6:30am – 1pm; Closed Sun
Honey’s Café 9am-2pm takeout & delivery
Junction 7 open M-F 9am-5:30pm
Kids Corner – closed for a week, but contact if specific needs and they will accommodate
Lewis & Barks open regular hours thru Saturday; closed Sunday; reduced hours next week TBD
Mas Taco normal hours this week; offering delivery & curb side takeout
Moon Lake Market Mon – Sat 10am – 5pm; Closed Sun
Pizza Co open for take-out & delivery
Pom Italian Eatery Wed-Sat 3pm-9pm for take-out. Closed March 22nd-31st.
Red Lodge Ales Brewing Co/ Sam’s Tap Room 11am-6pm for to go orders, packaged beer/cider
Sylvan Peak is closed to shopping but snow shoe & ski rentals available 9am-6pm
Well Approach is open normal hours (24 hrs!)
