Red Lodge Business Hours

Red Lodge Business House

AS OF 11:45 AM, March 18, 2020

Antique Mall/Gun Room open 10am-6pm

Bob N Kelli’s Café breakfast & lunch 8am – 2pm Thurs – Sun

Bogarts open for takeout & delivery 11am-8pm

Café Regis is closed till April 2nd

Candy Emporium open 9am-7pm

Carbon County Coal Wine & Spirits M-Th 10am-6:30pm; Fri-Sat 10am-7pm; Closed Sun

Carbon County Steakhouse closed until further notice

Cattail Bakery open reg hours & will do curbside and home delivery

CC Legends is closed today; but open otherwise (10 person limit in store)

CHS ZipTrip 6am-10pm; Hot Stuff take-n-go 6am-5pm 7 days a week!

Circle 17 – Open

City Brew open daily 7am-5pm

Coffee Roasters Mon-Sat 6:30am – 1pm; Closed Sun

Honey’s Café 9am-2pm takeout & delivery

Junction 7 open M-F 9am-5:30pm

Kids Corner – closed for a week, but contact if specific needs and they will accommodate

Lewis & Barks open regular hours thru Saturday; closed Sunday; reduced hours next week TBD

Mas Taco normal hours this week; offering delivery & curb side takeout

Moon Lake Market Mon – Sat 10am – 5pm; Closed Sun

Pizza Co open for take-out & delivery

Pom Italian Eatery Wed-Sat 3pm-9pm for take-out. Closed March 22nd-31st.

Red Lodge Ales Brewing Co/ Sam’s Tap Room 11am-6pm for to go orders, packaged beer/cider

Sylvan Peak is closed to shopping but snow shoe & ski rentals available 9am-6pm

Well Approach is open normal hours (24 hrs!)