Red Lodge City Snow Removal

Due to the amount of snow accumulation, the City has determined there is an increased need to allow for extra snow storage. Crews will be out today widening residential areas. During the widening process, snow along the road will be pushed onto the sidewalks. The City apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause, but this should allow for better driving and parking conditions.

They have graciously received offers of assistance to any elderly persons in need of help shoveling a path through the snow once the City has come through. Please contact them at City Hall and they will make arrangements. (406) 446-1606.