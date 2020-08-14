Red Lodge Garage Sale Bonanza

The Carbon County Museum and Historical Society are selling off some treasures, including a rare JCPenney Little Jim toy truck, at a huge Garage Sale, incorporating lots of other individual stalls, presently going on at the Red Lodge Airport. It will run till 1 p.m. The Garage Sale will also run on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

