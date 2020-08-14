Red Lodge School of Dance registration

Red Lodge School of Dance will be holding registration for the 2020/2021 season on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Studio C. As per social distancing guidelines only a safe amount of people will be allowed in at a time and masks are a requirement. If you would like a registration packet mailed out to you so you can mail in your registration information please contact us at redlodgeschoolofdance2@gmail.com.