Red Lodge Senior News

By Ed Nilson, President of the Board of Directors Dr. Jamil Zaki, Professor of Psychology at Stanford University, has noted, “Caring is contagious – if you model caring, compassionate, kind behavior in your community, others will do the same; consider participating in a community garden or organizing a block party in the summer to get to know your neighbors (and) check in on those who live alone.” Here at the Senior Center, we are attempting to provide “kind behavior”. Last week we had a new guest in the dining room for a meal. Like many of us, she had flooding in her house and is in the process of cleanup. My wife and I had the opportunity to have lunch with her and hear her story and provide a free meal. Everyone now has a story about the Rock Creek Flood of 2022. Please come by the Senior Center sometime soon and share your stories over a cup of coffee or during lunch. And remember, if you have suffered losses, we will provide a complimentary lunch and clothing in the Thrift Store. In my experience of losing part of my home to a tornado in Nebraska, over time there are fewer volunteers and disaster relief organizations available/willing to provide assistance. We will continue to serve and encourage you over “the long haul”. Three organizations that are available for disaster assistance are the American Red Cross, the Red Lodge Community Foundation, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Each organization has been present to provide disaster assistance in Carbon County and is happy to assist you in completing an application for grant assistance. As a friend once told me, “The way may not get easier, but it does get better.” DINING ROOM Pick-up lunches located at the rear kitchen door between 11:00 and 11:30 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

We will deliver lunches to home-bound Senior Center members.

Please call 406-445-3059 to reserve a seat for in-house lunches or to order delivery, or pickup lunches.

Please be sure to call for a reservation for in-house seating.

There is a suggested donation of $5.00 for each regular meal, these donations help pay the cost of groceries and allow us to make healthy, nutritional meals for our members and the public.

Our dining room is available for rent for special events such as weddings, funerals, birthday parties, family reunions, and business meetings.

WEEKLY MENU

Friday, July 8: Pancakes, Eggs & Breakfast Protein & Fruit

Monday, July 11: Cheeseburgers, condiments, sweet potato fries, fruit & dessert

Wednesday, July 13: Beef Stroganoff over noodles, salad & dessert

Friday, July 15: Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, salad & dessert

THRIFT STORE HOURS OF OPERATION Sunday: Adeline’s Attic Thrift Store is closed.Monday: To be determined and please call for more information.Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday: We are open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Volunteers needed: Please contact Catherine Simon, Thrift Store Manager, at 406-861-7470.Also, come by to see us and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea by the fireplace and read the Carbon County Newspaper and Billings Gazette. The front doors open at 9:00 am. DONATION CHUTE HOURSThe donation chute behind the Senior Center is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesdays through Saturdays. If the chute is closed during operating hours, it is because we have no more room to accept additional items. Please be considerate and do not leave your donations outside the chute. We do not accept soiled clothing/broken items, furniture, mattresses, or bed pillows. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. We need your treasures to restock our Thrift Store! ACTIVITIESIf you would like to participate or have a suggestion for an activity, please contact the office at 406-446-1826. Current Activities:

Wednesdays at 7:00 pm: Duplicate Bridge (Anne Rood).

Thursdays at 1:00 pm: Pinochle (Cheryl Lang).

Saturdays at 10:00 am: Knitting (Norma Scheidecker).

Party Bridge every first and third Friday 1:00 (Carol Erkens).

Party Bridge every second and fourth Friday 1:00 (Barbara Marquardt).

Medical equipment is available for your use without charge.