Red Lodge Street Widening
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Red Lodge Public Works will be working on widening all City streets today and tomorrow. It would be extremely helpful to our crew if everyone would remove as many obstacles (cars, trailers, etc.) as possible to help us with process. As we have received a large amount of snow, we would also like to remind everyone NOT to push snow into the street, into the corners of the streets or onto your neighbor's property as you clear your snow. Please put snow onto your own property.
