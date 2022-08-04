Renae Delores Kercher

Dec. 29, 1932 — July 25, 2022 On the wings of angels, Mom entered into her heavenly home, welcomed by her Savior Jesus Christ. And, of course, Dad got his dancing partner back for their life eternal.Born Renae Delores Hill, in this area, she grew up and was schooled in Roberts, where she met Les Kercher and later married him on Dec. 30, 1950, to become his forever love. Their union of 71 years prior to Les’ passing was richly blessed with five children: Leslie Mullin (Roger), Naomi Reed (Mike), Paul Kercher (Pam), LeeAnn Miller (Jim), and Liz Clark (Ross). They were further blessed with nine grandkids: Elissa, Brian, Josh, Seth (Kitty), Sam (Melissa), Jesse, Tyler, Anna (JJ) and Sara (Connor), and three great-grandkids, Devin, Braylin and Rilee.Renae was a proud homemaker and caregiver to her family, never working outside the family home. She loved to dance and play cards, and gardening for recreation, and also enjoyed travels, especially visiting family and friends. Above all, she was deeply devoted to her faith in God and her Savior Jesus Christ, seldom missing a church service and Bible study. She was a member, and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings, and served with the LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League).Mom is now among those in heaven passing before her: Husband Les Kercher, parents Fred and Irene Hill, parents-in-law George and Anne Kercher, brother Edwin Warila, sister Verna Smith, brothers-in-law Georgie Kercher, Conrad Kercher, Dick Simmons, Dean Smith, sister-in-law Lydia Kercher, son-in-law Doug Reed, and grandson Tyler Miller. Also among these are many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Mom now leaves her earthly life for eternal Heavenly peace.Thank you to the staff and friends at St. John’s/Vista, Highgate Senior Living, Stillwater Hospice, and of course Jessica for the care and support you all have provided Mom in her final months here on earth.Visitation were from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave., Billings. Graveside services were at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.