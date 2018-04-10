For Rent : Res

1 bdrm apt for rent in Fishtail, MT. N/P. (406)445-2205 or (406)426-0025.

RED LODGE APARTMENTS- Now accepting applications. 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Available immediately!; Appliances furnished &bull; Laundry facilities; Carpeted; Rental assistance available to eligible applicants; Sorry. no pets allowed. Pick up applications at Red Lodge Apartments on South Edick or call 406-446-3108. TDD# 1-800-253-4091 This institution is an equal opportunity provider. 

Mountain View Apartments  522 N. Airport Road, Red Lodge, MT 59068 Accepting Applications for Apartments - 1 BD - $425/mo. $350 deposit&nbsp; 2 BD - $525/mo. $450 deposit Available Now. Water &amp; Sewer Paid, Laundry Onsite, Boiler Systems Heating, Small Pets Okay! Call for Appointment 406-248-9028 (Income Restrictions Apply - LIHTC/Sec.42) Rainbow Property Management www.billingsrpm.com;

Lazy M Property Management 16 N. Broadway, Red Lodge 446-4700 

• 2 Room Comm. Shop  w/Oversized Door in Roberts $500 plus utilities

• 3 bed, 1.5 ba. Manufactured Home in Roberts, Dogs Ok $650/mo. plus util., NS. 

• 3 bed, 1 bath house w/ garage, Dogs Ok, N/S $1100/mo. plus util 

aimee@redlodgereservations.com    Call us to manage your vacation or long term rental property 

REDLODGERENTALS.COM • Commercial: Hawkeye center 415 Broadway #4 $1300/mo. + Utilities  • 1 Bdrm, 1 Ba. Apt. $400/mo.   NO PETS/NONSMOKING 406-446-2123 APPLICATIONS ONLINE

 

 

Upcoming Events

  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Earth Day
    Saturday April 21, there will be the annual Parks Clean-Up starting at 10 a.m. followed by the Earth Day Block Party at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library parking lot from 12 noon to 3 p.m. There will be free food and coupon books for Parks Clean-Up volunteers, as well as music, brews, and booths from 21 local organizations. 
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Monday, April 23, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 9:30am
    Bridger Food Bank
    Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.
