For Rent : Res

1 bdrm apt for rent in Fishtail, MT. N/P. (406)445-2205 or (406)426-0025.

RED LODGE APARTMENTS- Now accepting applications. 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Available immediately!; Appliances furnished • Laundry facilities; Carpeted; Rental assistance available to eligible applicants; Sorry. no pets allowed. Pick up applications at Red Lodge Apartments on South Edick or call 406-446-3108. TDD# 1-800-253-4091 This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Mountain View Apartments 522 N. Airport Road, Red Lodge, MT 59068 Accepting Applications for Apartments - 1 BD - $425/mo. $350 deposit 2 BD - $525/mo. $450 deposit Available Now. Water & Sewer Paid, Laundry Onsite, Boiler Systems Heating, Small Pets Okay! Call for Appointment 406-248-9028 (Income Restrictions Apply - LIHTC/Sec.42) Rainbow Property Management www.billingsrpm.com;

Lazy M Property Management 16 N. Broadway, Red Lodge 446-4700

• 2 Room Comm. Shop w/Oversized Door in Roberts $500 plus utilities

• 3 bed, 1.5 ba. Manufactured Home in Roberts, Dogs Ok $650/mo. plus util., NS.

• 3 bed, 1 bath house w/ garage, Dogs Ok, N/S $1100/mo. plus util

aimee@redlodgereservations.com Call us to manage your vacation or long term rental property

REDLODGERENTALS.COM • Commercial: Hawkeye center 415 Broadway #4 $1300/mo. + Utilities • 1 Bdrm, 1 Ba. Apt. $400/mo. NO PETS/NONSMOKING 406-446-2123 APPLICATIONS ONLINE