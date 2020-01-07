Resort Tax Public Meeting Jan. 9

The Resort Tax Renewal Board will be holding a public meeting Jan.9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Roosevelt gym, Red Lodge. The Board seeks to gather public input on their priorities for Resort Tax, so public input is highly encouraged. The Board will be giving presentations on a variety of topics related to the Resort Tax: Audience Polling; Presentation on expenditures; Major projects (public works); Park maintenance; Tax relief; Water sewer and labor; New 1% Resort Tax; What does it look like w/o Resort Tax?; Survey Results; Additional questions on what people support; Ongoing RT Board? Advisory; How to increase Resort Tax revenue; How other communities spend Resort Tax; Proposed ballot language; Comment Period.