Friday, November 22, 2019

The City of Red Lodge has released a Resort Tax Survey. The Resort Tax is coming up for renewal in 2020. Mayor Bill Larson said the Resort Tax committee "has done a fantastic job." 

This year the City got $840,000 from the Resort Tax of which $240,000 went to fund the Haggin Water Project resulting in it coming in $60,000 under budget and ahead of schedule. 

Click on the link below. 

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egp4dcvfk2ca9irf/start

