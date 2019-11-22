The City of Red Lodge has released a Resort Tax Survey. The Resort Tax is coming up for renewal in 2020. Mayor Bill Larson said the Resort Tax committee "has done a fantastic job."

This year the City got $840,000 from the Resort Tax of which $240,000 went to fund the Haggin Water Project resulting in it coming in $60,000 under budget and ahead of schedule.

Click on the link below.

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egp4dcvfk2ca9irf/start