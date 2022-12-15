Robert Francis Vincent went home to his Lord and Savior on Dec. 6, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 12, 1932 in Red Lodge, Montana, to Charles and Della (Ruckman) Vincent. He was raised on his parents ranch in Luther, Montana.Bob married Wilma Premo the love of his life, on Oct. 4, 1952 in Fromberg, Montana. He worked on the ranch until 1958, he moved his family to Red Lodge, Bridger, Fromberg and Billings for work. In 1964 he took a job with Schultz & Lindsey Construction Company that took him to Fort Morgan, Colorado, Sterling, Colorado and Laramie, Wyoming. In 1970, the family moved back to Billings to be closer to family. He worked for Western Plains Machinery Company until he retired in 1998.He was a long time member of the Community of Christ Church.Bob is survived by his wife Wilma of 70 years. His six children: Marilyn (Jim) Valdez, Janice (Gary) Luckey, Jerry (Arthel) Vincent, Sandra Vincent, James (Lori) Vincent, Brian (Lynell) Vincent. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Sandra) Vincent, and sister Rita (Ray) Boe, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren (2 more in 2023), many nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings; Walter (Dorothy) Vincent, Della Oleta (Otto) Powell, Raymond (Frances) Vincent, Wilma H. Vincent, Nellie Mae (Ernie) Dygert, Charles K. Vincent, and Alice (Milton) Reich and great- granddaughter Chelsea Perko. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Billings Clinic and Riverstone Hospice House.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.